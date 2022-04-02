ADVERTISEMENT

Another Scripted Video Shared As 'Muslim Lady Showing Kindness to Sadhu'

The video was first shared on Telugu actor Hamsa Nandini's Facebook page as an "educational" video.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
The video is an "awareness" video made for "educational" purposes.
A video showing a burqa-clad woman at a juice stall offering a glass of juice and money to an older man dressed in saffron robes is being shared as a real incident, with a claim that it shows her showing kindness to a sadhu (ascetic), despite belonging to a different religion.

However, we found that the video is a scripted one and was first shared on a Facebook page, which "features scripted dramas and parodies."

CLAIM

Several social media users shared the video, claiming that it is a real-life incident of kindness beyond religious differences.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Archives of more such claims can be seen here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Under one of the claims, we found a link that redirected us to "more original videos" by Facebook user 'Hamsa Nandini'.

The claim redirected us to another Facebook page.

The claim redirected us to another Facebook page.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

We found the same video on this page, which was shared in 2019. The video was shared with a text that read, "entertainment & educational purposes only! (sic)."

The caption noted that the video was for "entertainment & educational purposes".

The caption noted that the video was for "entertainment & educational purposes".

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

Towards the end of the video, we noticed a text reiterating the same, informing viewers that the video was for "educational purposes only."

The end also reiterated that the video was "educational."

The end also reiterated that the video was "educational."

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

The Quint's WebQoof has previously debunked many scripted videos, some of which were first found on Hamsa Nandini's page.

Evidently, a scripted "educational" video is being shared on social media with users believing it to be a real incident.

