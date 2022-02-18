Amid Row in Karnataka, Aligarh College Bans Hijab, Saffron Robes for Students
The chief disciplinary officer of DS college, Aligarh asked students to strictly follow the dress code.
Amid the ongoing row over Muslim girls wearing a hijab with the uniform in Karnataka's schools and degree colleges, a college in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has now banned any kind of "religious attire".
In a notice displayed in the premises, the chief disciplinary officer of Dharam Samaj (DS) college asked students to strictly follow the dress code, failing which, the students will be held responsible for any action taken against them.
"We will not tolerate any student hiding their faces and coming to college. We have met the chief proctor regarding the same and a notice has been issued. Whether it is the hijab or a saffron gamcha, it will not be allowed in the college premises," college principal Raj Kumar Verma said.
The move by the college comes just days after a few students protested wearing saffron robes in college against Muslim students wearing hijab and skull caps.
Mohit, an MA student from the college who had protested with a saffron robe told the media, "We had met the principal and apprised him of the fact that students are wearing hijab and skull caps with the uniform. We had protested against it by wearing saffron robes a few days back. We saw that a notice has been issued today. We demand that the college authorities make sure it gets implemented, otherwise Hindu students will be compelled to don saffron robes in order to save Sanatan Sanskriti."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.