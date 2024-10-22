Sanjay Raut Didn't Call Uddhav Thackeray 'King of Muslim Hearts'; Quote Is Fake

A Marathi quote purportedly made by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut is going viral on social media. In it, Raut calls former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a 'king of Muslim hearts' (Muslim Hriday Samrat).

The quote is being shared with Lokmat's logo and template, and it reads in Marathi, "What is the point if people call Uddhav Thackeray 'the emperor of Muslim hearts'? The son of a Hindu heart can also be 'the emperor' of another religion. - Sanjay Raut"