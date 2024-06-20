This Clip of Uddhav Thackeray Talking About Throwing Shoe at Rahul Gandhi Is Old

A video of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi by calling him nalayak (useless) and stating that the latter should be beaten with a shoe is going viral on the internet as recent.

What is he saying in the viral video?: Thackeray says in Marathi, "I was the only one who called Rahul Gandhi useless and said that he should be beaten with a shoe."