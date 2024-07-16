Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Attended Ambani Wedding Together? No, Image is Edited!

An image showing Bollywood actor Salman Khan with his sister Arpita Khan, along with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being shared on social media platforms.
In the image, Rai was holding Khan's hand.
Those sharing have claimed that Khan and Rai attended the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, together.
How did we find out?: We checked the footage of the red carpet of the Ambani celebrations on paparazzo Viral Bhayani's Instagram page.
We found the footage of the wedding day of multiple eminent personalities and celebrities.
Out of this, we spotted Aishwarya Rai's clip, where she posed for the cameras with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.
We, then, spotted Khan's clip posing for the cameras with his sister Arpita Khan
Similarly, news agency ANI also posted images of Rai with her daughter at the celebrations.
Zoom TV also posted Khan's image with his sister.
There are no images or interactions that show that an interaction happened between Rai and Khan.
Additionally, Rai's husband Abhishek Bachchan attended the wedding with his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan along with sister, Shweta Bachchan her husband and their children Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
Conclusion: The image is edited to falsely claim that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Ambani celebrations together.
