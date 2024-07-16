ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Attended Ambani Wedding Together? No, Image is Edited!

The photo has been edited to falsely claim that the two attended the celebrations together.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

An image showing Bollywood actor Salman Khan with his sister Arpita Khan, along with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being shared on social media platforms.

  • In the image, Rai was holding Khan's hand.

Those sharing have claimed that Khan and Rai attended the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, together.

The photo has been edited to falsely claim that the two attended the celebrations together.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false as the image is edited.

  • Rai attended the wedding with her daughter, Aradhya Bachchan. Whereas, Khan was spotted on the red carpet with his sister, Arpita Khan.

Also Read

This Image of Anant and Radhika Wearing Attires Made in Gold Is AI-Generated

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: We checked the footage of the red carpet of the Ambani celebrations on paparazzo Viral Bhayani's Instagram page.

  • We found the footage of the wedding day of multiple eminent personalities and celebrities.

  • Out of this, we spotted Aishwarya Rai's clip, where she posed for the cameras with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

  • We, then, spotted Khan's clip posing for the cameras with his sister Arpita Khan

  • Similarly, news agency ANI also posted images of Rai with her daughter at the celebrations.

  • Zoom TV also posted Khan's image with his sister.

  • There are no images or interactions that show that an interaction happened between Rai and Khan.

  • Additionally, Rai's husband Abhishek Bachchan attended the wedding with his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan along with sister, Shweta Bachchan her husband and their children Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Conclusion: The image is edited to falsely claim that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Ambani celebrations together.

Also Read

AI-Generated Image of Justin Bieber Playing Harmonium Linked to Ambani Wedding

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×