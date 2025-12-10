Fact-Check: Was Putin’s State Banquet Menu Riddled With Spelling Mistakes? No!

A photograph showing a menu for the state banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin, hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu, is being shared on social media.
The claim: The photo, which shows several typographical errors on the menu, is being shared as a real photo of the menu displayed at the banquet.
Former Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar also shared the image on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, taking a dig at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, asking why the menu was not printed "in Hindi or Gujarati?"
How did we find out?: A simple keyword search for the term 'Putin state banquet menu' on X led us to a post by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).
It showed four pages of the menu of the state banquet, which carried all-vegetarian dishes for each course.
Page two of this post showed the photo which is being shared in the viral claim.
Here, one can see that the original menu does not have any typographical mistakes.
This is the original image.
(Source: X/Screenshot)
Newly launched Russia-based news organisation RT India's X account, too, shared the same set of images of the menu, which also did not carry any typographical errors.
Lastly, the RIA Kremlin Pool, which is a group of journalists covering the Kremlin, also shared the same image, without any spelling mistakes, on their Telegram channel.
Conclusion: An edited photo is being shared to claim that the menu for Russian President Vladimir Putin's state banquet was full of typographical errors.
