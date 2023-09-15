No, ECI Will Not Deduct Rs 350 From Bank Accounts if People Don’t Cast Votes

An image of a newspaper clipping which says that Rs 350 will be deducted from voters' bank accounts if they decide not to vote during elections is going viral on the internet.

The clipping also mentions that the amount will be deducted from mobile recharge if a person does not have a bank account.

What are users saying?: While several users have shared it to warn others, others have criticised the apparent decision taken by Election Commission of India (ECI).