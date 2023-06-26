Here's Why Assam's Barak Valley Is Angry With ECI's Delimitation Draft

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Tuesday, 20 June, released a draft of the proposed delimitation for Assam's 126 assembly seats and 14 Lok Sabha seats, which has angered many in the state's Barak Valley.

The three districts of Barak Valley – Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi – had 15 assembly constituencies till 2021 elections but the new draft reduces the number to 13. Apart from demographic changes, the names of a few constituencies will also be changed as per the proposal.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress and left parties, and voters are opposing the proposal due to the reduction and reshuffling of seats.

Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya, who represents the Dholai constituency, said that the name of his constituency will be changed to Narsinghpur if the draft comes into force.

"I represent the people of my constituency and most of them are unhappy with the name change and demographic reshuffle. As a citizen, I am also not happy and we will place our opinion before the state government," he said.