Reliance Isn’t Relabelling Oxygen Coming From Saudi To Take Credit

A video showing people labelling oxygen containers with stickers of ‘Reliance’ is being shared on social media with a claim that these are oxygen tankers supplied to India by Saudi Arabia and Reliance is trying to take credit for the same.

The Quint got in touch with Reliance spokesperson and found several news reports which stated that the conglomerate is helping ramp up the supply of medical oxygen in India amid the coronavirus crisis.

As part of this initiative Reliance has increased the production of medical grade liquid oxygen and has airlifted 24 ISO containers for transportation of oxygen from different countries in the world, including Saudi Arabia.