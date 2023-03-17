Fact-Check: King Anangpal Tomar Built Lal Kot, Not The Red Fort!

A claim that has been shared several times over the years on social media states that Delhi's Red Fort was built by King Anangpal Tomar – Prithviraj Chauhan's grandfather – in 1052 and not by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

What does the claim say: Those sharing the claim say that the Mughals changed the history by stating that Shah Jahan built the Red Fort, while it was actually a Hindu king that built the iconic monument.