Fabricated X Post Of Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Talking About India's CAA Goes Viral

This post on X was not made by Sharif, this is an edited picture.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) purportedly made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is going viral on the internet.

According to the post, Sharif is announcing a Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Pakistan in which Indian Muslims "who feel persecuted in India," saying that they would get Pakistani citizenship.



An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This screenshot is fabricated.

  • Sharif did not post anything about CAA which was implemented on Monday, 11 March.

How did we find out the truth?; We checked Sharif's official X account and did not find any such post.

  • His last post was made on 10 March 2023 and the viral screenshot showed the date as 11 March.

  • Next, we checked internet archiving website Wayback Machine for records of the post, in case it had been deleted. But it did not show any records of the post's existence.

  • We also checked Social Blade to confirm if any post has been deleted from Sharif's account but there was no deletion.

  • Neither did we find any reports about Sharif making a remark about granting Pakistani citizenship to Indian Muslims.



Sharif did not delete any posts on X.

(Source: Social Blade/Screenshot)

0

Conclusion: A fake post is going viral to claim that Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif criticised India's CAA recently.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Shehbaz Sharif 

