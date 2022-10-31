Fact-Check: Video of Ramiz Raja Slamming Pakistani Cricket Team Is From 2021
Raja's video dates back to April 2021, when Pakistan lost against Zimbabwe during their tour of the country.
A video showing former cricketer and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja harshly critiquing the Pakistani cricket team's performance is being shared on social media, a few days after the team lost by one run to to their Zimbabwean counterpart.
The claim refers to a cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan on 27 October during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where Pakistan lost the match by one run.
However, Raja's video is from 2021, when Pakistan had faced a similar defeat during Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe as well. We found his video on his verified YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks,' which was uploaded on 23 April 2021, the day Pakistan lost against Zimbabwe by 19 runs.
CLAIM
The video, where Raja is heard calling Pakistan's loss "embarrassing" and Zimbabwe a "club level team", is being shared to claim that PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja slammed the Pakistani cricket team's poor performance and defeat against Zimbabwe at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using relevant keywords, we ran a search for the video across social media platforms. On YouTube, the results led us to a video uploaded to Ramiz Raja's verified YouTube channel named 'Ramiz Speaks,' on 23 April 2021.
In the video, Raja talks about how Pakistan – ranked number four – should not have lost to Zimbabwe, which ranked at number 12. Blaming the pressure created on the players, he said that the loss was a "dark moment" for the Pakistani cricket team.
As per ESPN Cricinfo, Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe in Harare by 19 runs, during the team's tour of Zimabwe. Pakistan, having won the toss, had elected to field first and were chasing a target of 119 runs.
However, Pakistan only managed to score 99 runs by the end of the innings.
Clearly, a year old video of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja critiquing the Pakistani cricket team's performance in a match against Zimbabwe is being shared, where social media users are linking it to the match between two teams on 27 October 2022.
