Ramiz Raja to Propose Quadrangular Series to Revive India-Pakistan Rivalry

The arch-rivals Pakistan and India have been deprived of playing bilateral cricket due to worsening political conditions. They last played series in India back in 2012/13.



During Najam Sethi's regime, both cricket boards planned to play six series during the 2015/23 cycle but it didn't happen.



Pakistan and India have only played in ICC (International Cricket Council) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council) tournaments since 2013.



On the other hand, Ramiz told the publication that there is huge anticipation in Pakistan ahead of the Australian tour and that he has been heartened by recent comments from Pakistan-born Aussie batter Usman Khawaja as he privately urges teammates to travel to Pakistan, the report said.



Australia are due to visit Pakistan for three Tests, three One-day Internationals and one T20 international starting in early March. Cricket Australia (CA) are committed to the tour going ahead; the first visit of the Aussie side to the country since 1998.