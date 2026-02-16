Old Video Falsely Shared as Rajpal Yadav Thanking Salman Khan After Getting Bail

A video of actor Rajpal Yadav, who is being held at Tihar Jail for defaulting on a loan, is being shared on social media to claim that he was recently released on bail.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that Yadav thanked actor Salman Khan for helping him out, calling him one of the best people in the industry.

Who shared it?: Apart from social media users, news organisations such as Pune Mirror, Amar Ujala, and News18 Uttar Pradesh also shared this video with the same claim.