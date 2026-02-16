Old Video Falsely Shared as Rajpal Yadav Thanking Salman Khan After Getting Bail

A video of actor Rajpal Yadav, who is being held at Tihar Jail for defaulting on a loan, is being shared on social media to claim that he was recently released on bail.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that Yadav thanked actor Salman Khan for helping him out, calling him one of the best people in the industry.
Who shared it?: Apart from social media users, news organisations such as Pune Mirror, Amar Ujala, and News18 Uttar Pradesh also shared this video with the same claim.
How do we know?: To start with, we did not find any recent reports about Yadav getting bail in his loan defaulting case neither did we find any reports about Salman Khan helping him out.
This indicated that the video wasn't recent, as claimed.
To look for the source of the video, we ran a keyword search using the term 'Rajpal Yadav bail Salman Khan' on Google and YouTube.
The search led us to several YouTube videos, shared in , which mentioned that they showed Yadav's reaction to Khan getting bailed in a black buck poaching case.
More videos sharing this statement in 2018 can be seen here and here.
The case: On 5 April 2018, actor Salman Khan was sentenced to five-years imprisonment by a trial court in Jodhpur, for shooting an endangered black buck while filming Hum Saath Saath Hai in 1998.
A few days later, on 7 April, he walked out on bail granted by a a district and sessions court in Jodhpur.
Yadav's viral statement was made in connection with Khan receiving bail and has nothing to do with his loan defaulting case.
Conclusion: An old video is being shared to falsely claim that Rajpal Yadav thanked Salman Khan after getting bail in his loan defaulting case.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)