'Waiting for Abbu': Story of Tasleem Ahmed, The Forgotten Delhi Riots Prisoner

These lines are from one of the letters penned down by Tasleem in Tihar jail.

Tasleem is a name you might have not heard of or read in columns or headlines before, but it is a name infamously linked with the incarceration in Delhi riots 2020.

Forty-five year old Tasleem, much like Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and others, remains behind the same bars, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) while justice remains elusive.