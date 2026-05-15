Video of Rajnath Singh Saying ‘Ministers Won’t Resign’ Predates NEET Paper Leak

After the question paper for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) leaked, a video of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a press conference is being shared on social media.
The claim: The clip, in which Singh is heard saying, "Minister won't resign in this brother. This is not the UPA government, this is the NDA government," is being shared as his statement after the paper leaked and the exam was rescheduled.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a search of Singh's statement using Hindi keywords [इसमें मंत्रियों के त्यागपत्र नहीं होते है भैया], which led us to an NDTV article dated 24 June 2015.
It said that the statement had been made in connection to the Lalit Modi row, which involved allegations of financial corruption, money laundering, and tax evasion in connection to the Indian Premier League (IPL).
While responding to the media's questions about Congress' demands to remove former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Singh said that the NDA government did not act like the UPA government in this case.
Swaraj faced severe scrutiny when the allegations against Modi surfaced, as the Swaraj-Modi family shared ties over two decades. For more details, read this 2015 report by The Quint.
A clip of Singh's statement, which was made during a press conference, can be heard within the first five seconds of Times Now's video, which was also published on 24 June 2015.
NEET paper leak: Addressing the leak, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the exam would be rescheduled to 21 June, stating that candidates would get another 15 minutes to attempt the exam.
Stating that the "command chain was breached," Pradhan said that there was "zero tolerance for malpractice."
He admitted that they had to improve, saying that "There should be zero error, and this is our responsibility."
Conclusion: A 11-year-old clip of Singh is being shared with the false claim that it shows him making a statement after the NEET paper leak in May 2026.
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