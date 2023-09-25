Video of Accused in Rajasthan Murder Case Viral With False Communal Claim

A video of three injured men crawling on the floor is being shared on social media to claim that it shows three Muslim men from Uttar Pradesh who were beaten and punished for allegedly killing a minor girl.

Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, Dr Richa Rajpoot, Head of Social Media for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Wing Uttar Pradesh, also shared the video to claim that it shows Shahbaz and Arbaaz who tried molesting a girl in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.