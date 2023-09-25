Video of Accused in Rajasthan Murder Case Viral With False Communal Claim

A video of three injured men crawling on the floor is being shared on social media to claim that it shows three Muslim men from Uttar Pradesh who were beaten and punished for allegedly killing a minor girl.
Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, Dr Richa Rajpoot, Head of Social Media for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Wing Uttar Pradesh, also shared the video to claim that it shows Shahbaz and Arbaaz who tried molesting a girl in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.
What's the truth?: This video shows three accused in a murder case of a 23-year-old, Ajay Jhamri, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.
They were injured after being shot in the leg by the police during their arrest on 6 September.
The viral video is unrelated to the molestation case in Uttar Pradesh.
Two different cases, one viral video: We performed a keyword search, which led us to several news reports about a molestation and murder case that happened in Uttar Pradesh.
Media outlets like India Today, The Free Press Journal and Dainik Bhaskar reported about this incident on 17 September.
They mentioned that on 15 September, a 17-year-old girl from Ambedkar Nagar was harassed by some miscreants who tried to pull her stole.
This made her fall from her bicycle and was reportedly crushed to death under a motorcycle.
According to the police, the rider who hit her was also one of the associates with the two men who pulled her stole.
The accused reportedly fled from the scene to avoid their arrest on 17 September when two of them were shot in the leg by the officials.
As per reports, the accused in this case have been identified as Shahbaz, Arbaz and Faisal.
But these accused are not in the viral video: We compared the picture of accused shared by report to the viral video and found out that these people are not linked with the Uttar Pradesh case.
Another case from Rajasthan: We performed a reverse image search some of the keyframes from the viral video and this led us to the same video shared on Facebook by a page 'News Exprees'.
This was shared on 18 September and the caption stated that the video shows three accused in the murder case of Ajay Jhamri.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search, leading us to several news reports about this case.
Media reports like NDTV Rajasthan, ETV Bharat, Dainik Bhaskar and The Times of India mentioned that an encounter happened in Bharatpur between Rajasthan Police and three accused on 6 September.
According to the reports, the three accused were identified as Tejveer, Yuvraj and Bunty, who killed Jhamri on 27 August.
ETV Bharat and Dainik Bhaskar also carried visuals of the three accused. We compared them with the viral video and noticed that the faces matched.
Comparison between the viral video and visuals of accused from Rajasthan murder case.
Comparison between the viral video and visuals of accused from Rajasthan murder case.
Comparison between the viral video and visuals of accused from Rajasthan murder case.
We have reached out to the Bharatpur police station, and the story will be updated once we receive a response.
Conclusion: A video showing three accused caught in a murder case in Rajasthan is falsely linked with a molestation case from Uttar Pradesh.
