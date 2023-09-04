Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann kickstarted the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign for the Rajasthan assembly election during their visit to Jaipur, on Monday, 4 September.
The party has been focusing on contesting all 200 seats, with a particular emphasis on Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts.
There Should Be 4 Elections Every Year: Kejriwal
During his speech, Kejriwal criticized the 'One Nation, One Election' concept, stating that frequent elections keeps the government accountable.
On the concept of One Nation, One Election, Kejriwal said, "Elections are held every six months somewhere in India, and this thing is troubling PM Modi as he has to approach the people every six months."
He further said, "If the election is held in 5 years, then the price of LPG cylinder will rise to Rs 5,000. Then, PM Modi will come after 5 years and reduce the price by Rs 200. If one nation, one election comes, the tomatoes would be sold at Rs 1500 per kg in 5 years. That's why there should be 4 elections every year, otherwise the government will not even show their face for 5 years."
"After being the PM of India for nine years, PM Modi is seeking votes on the basis of 'one nation, one election'. What will we get from one nation, one election? It should be more like 'one nation, one education'. Either it's a rich kid or a poor kid, both deserve equal levels of education, and then only the nation will grow," Kejriwal said.
In his speech, Delhi CM also claimed that AAP is the only party that has promised to create schools and hospitals.
Waiver on Electricity Bills, Free Education: AAP's Guarantees for Rajasthan
Kejriwal also announced some guarantees if AAP is elected in Rajasthan. The guarantee includes:
Waiver of electricity bills with a 24-hour electricity supply
Quality AC government hospitals with proper facilities
Free and quality education for children with excellent schools
Eradication of corruption through doorstep delivery service implementation
Rs 1,000 per month for all women over the age of 18
Martyr's honor amount and employment guarantee
Turning temporary employees into permanent
AAP state president Naveen Paliwal said: "Through the Town Hall programme, Arvind Kejriwal will give guarantees that are directly related to the people of Rajasthan. Issues related to the life of the common man like education, medicine, farmers, electricity, water, getting rid of corruption are the biggest needs of the public."
Adding to it, Bhagwant Mann said, "Today is a historic day for Rajasthan when AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who changed the direction of the country, has come with his guarantee. Today, you all are witnessing here that Arvind Kejriwal doesn't make promises; he gives guarantees."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)