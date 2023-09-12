Amarmani Tripathi Release: How Crime Pays in Uttar Pradesh Politics

The amazing and somewhat macabre tale of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, who are once again in the news after being mysteriously released from a prison life term for having his pregnant mistress carrying his unborn child murdered in cold blood by hired assassins two decades ago, is a telling reminder of the hideous underbelly of Uttar Pradesh politics.

As one of the country’s most sensational murder cases the brutal killing of young Lucknow poetess Madhumita Shukla because she refused to abort her child after being impregnated by Tripathi and the failed political coverup has been discussed again and again over the past many years.

It has even inspired a sex and political sleaze television serial called Love Kills: Madhumita Shukla Hatyakand.