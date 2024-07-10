Rahul Gandhi ‘Refused’ To Wear Assam’s Gamosa During Visit? Claim Is Misleading!

A video showing Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Raebareli Rahul Gandhi surrounded by a crowd of people at Assam's Silchar Airport is being shared on social media.

In this video, people can be seen giving Rahul Gandhi certain things such as the traditional Assamese gamosa and a tricolour scarf, appearing to be a Congress scarf.

The claim: Those sharing have claimed that Gandhi refused to accept the traditional gamosa.

Who shared it?: Journalist Atanu Bhuyan shared the claim on his X (formerly Twitter) page.