Delhi Excise Policy: 'Kattar Beimaan' Kejriwal Linked to Liquor Trader, Says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 20 September, launched a fresh attack at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the now-withdrawn excise policy, claiming that a person close to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership was awarded the contract for liquor.

During a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia showed a picture of one Karamjeet Singh Lamba with Kejriwal and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, and said that he was not only a partner in Universal Distributors that was awarded the liquor contract, but he had also contested local body polls on an AAP ticket.

Labelling the chief minister as "kattar beimaan," Bhatia demanded that Kejriwal explain why his government distributed the "revdi" (freebies) of corruption to people close to him and his party.