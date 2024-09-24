Pakistani National Anthem Wasn't Played at USA Event Attended by Rahul Gandhi

A message is going viral on social media claiming that an American University played the Pakistani National anthem when Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress' Rahul Gandhi arrived on the stage to deliver a speech.
It further claims that the hosts "mistook Gandhi to be Pakistani" because of his speeches which "criticises India".
How did we find out the truth?: We did not find any credible reports about Pakistani national anthem playing at an event attended by Gandhi in USA.
We checked the link shared in the claim, and it redirected us to a satirical website, The Fauxy. This website only shares false events and satires without facts.
This is mentioned under every article and also on their 'About Us' page.
The disclaimer clearly states, "Fauxy is a satirical web portal. The material published on this website is based on fiction. Readers are advised not to consider articles in the fauxy to be factual or true. (sic)"
Conclusion: A false claim is going viral online stating that an American University played the Pakistani national anthem when Rahul Gandhi arrived on stage.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)