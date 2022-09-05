Clipped Video of Rahul Gandhi’s Speech From 'Halla Bol' Rally Shared to Mock Him

A clipped video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being massively circulated on social media with a claim that he is unaware of the measuring unit of aata (flour). In the video, Gandhi can be heard saying, "Flour was Rs 22/litre and today it is Rs 40/litre."

The video was shared by several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Kailash Vijayvargiya (archive here) to mock Gandhi. National Spokesperson of the BJP, Sambit Patra, also hit out at Gandhi and used the litre reference to mock him. (Archive here)

The claim came after the 'Halla Bol' rally – organised by the Congress party – at the Ramlila Maidan on 4 September, where Gandhi addressed the gathering and targeted the government on various issues, including price rise and unemployment.