Why Are Lakhs of Central Govt Posts Vacant Even as Unemployment Rises?
The govt informed that there are about 10 lakh government jobs vacant in various departments of central government.
Video Editor: Pawan Kumar
English Script: Mamta, Naman Shah
Amid all the negative news surrounding rising unemployment, we have found some positive news about jobs.
Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, informed the Rajya Sabha that there are about 9.79 lakh vacant posts across different departments of the central government.
According to the yearly report of the expenditure department, there are 23,584 vacant posts in Group A, 1,18,80 vacant posts in Group B, and 8,36,936 vacancies are available in Group C.
The unemployment rate in July 2022 has increased to 7.8% from 7.1% in May 2022, a report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said.
According to the CMIE, 1.3 crore people were rendered jobless in July 2022. In May 2022, the employment number decreased to 39 crores from 40 crores. This was the steepest downfall in employment during non-lockdown period.
Large Number of Teaching Posts Vacant
About 12,000 teaching posts and 1,332 non-teaching posts are vacant in central schools across the country. In Navodaya Vidyalayas, there are 3,156 vacant teaching posts.
Subhash Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, informed the Parliament that 6,500 teaching posts are vacant in 44 central Universities. Of those, 3,669 posts are for the reserved category. There are 22 vacant posts of vice chancellor.
According to the Ministry of Education, there are more than 1.26 lakh posts vacant in government schools across Uttar Pradesh.
Annapurna Devi, Union Minister of State for Education, told the Parliament that 1,01,963 posts of teacher are vacant in Madhya Pradesh.
There are 1,87,000 vacant teaching posts in Bihar.
Unemployment Rate in States
Haryana: 30.6%
Rajasthan: 29.8%
Assam: 17.2%
Jammu & Kashmir: 17.2%
Bihar: 14%
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that 10 lakh people will be recruited on 'Mission Mode' in the next year and a half. We have to see whether government will do something or not. If not, we will then ask the government, Janab, Aise Kaise?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.