ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Photo Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi With Manmohan Singh's Daughter Amrit Singh

The image shows Gandhi with his friend and Congress leader Amitabh Dubey and his wife Amulya Gopalakrishnan.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A photo showing Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress' Rahul Gandhi is going viral to claim that he is seen traveling with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's daughter, Amrit Singh.

The image shows Gandhi with his friend and Congress leader Amitabh Dubey and his wife Amulya Gopalakrishnan.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(This post garnered 1.3 million views while the time of writing this story. Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: Gandhi was accompanied by his childhood friend and Congress leader Amitabh Dubey, and Dubey's wife, Amulya Gopalakrishnan - who is being misidentified as Amrit Singh.

Also Read

No, Rahul Gandhi Did Not Call Kolkata Rape and Murder Case ‘Unimportant’

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search about Gandhi and Amrit Singh but did not find any recent reports or photos of the duo.

  • We found Supriya Shrinate, the chairperson of Congress’s social media cell, had shared details about this image refuting the viral claim.

  • She stated that the viral photo shows Gandhi with his childhood friend Amitabh Dubey and Dubey's wife, Amulya.

  • Dubey is in-charge of research and monitoring at AICC Media, the communications department of Congress and he is also the president of the Delhi branch of All India Professionals Congress.

  • Dubey's wife seen in the picture, Amulya Gopalakrishnan, is a columnist at The Economic Times, Times of India, The Frontline and The Indian Express.

  • We have also contacted Dubey for a comment, and the story will be updated once we receive a response.

Conclusion: A photo showing Rahul Gandhi with Amitabh Dubey and Amulya Gopalakrishnan is going viral to falsely claim that he was spotted with Amrit Singh.

Also Read

Fact-Check: This Photo Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi Holding China's Constitution

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Rahul Gandhi   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×