Image Shows George Soros With Manmohan Singh's Daughter? No, Claim is False!

An intimate image showing American-Hungarian businessman George Soros with a woman is being shared to claim that it is former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's daughter in the photo.
How did we find out?: We did a Google reverse image search on the viral image and came across a similar image on Reuters.
The agency stated that Soros and his partner Tamiko Bolton were photographed at his home in Southampton, New York on 11 August 2012.
They were photographed at the time when they announced their engagement.
Dr Manmohan Singh's daughters: With a relevant keyword search, we came across an article by The Indian Express from 2014 which was headlined: "Former PM Manmohan Singh releases ‘Strictly Personal’ book by daughter"
It was a photo story and featured an image of his three daughters: Amrit Singh, Daman Singh and Upinder Singh.
One of his daughters, Amrit Singh worked in the Accountability Division at the Open Society Justice Initiative where she oversaw projects on numerous rule of law and human rights issues, according to her profile on Stanford Law School's website.
Conclusion: Social media users have shared an image of George Soros with his wife with the false claim that it shows former PM Singh's daughter with him.
