ADVERTISEMENT

Morphed ABP News Bulletin Shared With False Claim on AAP’s Raghav Chadha

The original bulletin shows AAP leader Raghav Chadha's name and party at the bottom, not comments.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The claim shows a morphed screenshot as AAP's Raghav Chadha made no such statements.</p></div>
i

A screenshot of a news bulletin, showing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha speaking at a press conference in Punjab is being shared online.

The screenshot shows a bulletin, where Chadha purportedly passed a comment on AAP's Punjab chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, saying, "Like iron cuts iron, in the same way, a drunkard will fight against alcohol/drugs."

The claim comes ahead of the upcoming Punjab polls and comes against the backdrop of Mann having publicly dealt with drinking issues.

But we found that the screenshot was morphed. The edited screenshot shared in the claim contains an inverted ABP News logo. Additionally, in the original bulletin that aired on 18 January and discusses Mann, the text simply reads Chadha's name, designation and party affiliation.

Also Read

2020 Delhi Riots Video Shared as 'Youth Thrashed for Raising Pro-Pak Slogans'

2020 Delhi Riots Video Shared as 'Youth Thrashed for Raising Pro-Pak Slogans'
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The screenshot is being shared across social media platforms, to claim that AAP leader Raghav Chadha said that a person with drinking issues is the one who will fight against Punjab's drugs and alcohol problems.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived versionthis post can be seen <a href="https://archive.is/zaYLC">here</a>.</p></div>

An archived versionthis post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Archived versions of more such posts across social media platforms can be seen here, here and here.

Also Read

Did Akhilesh Yadav Say Yogi Government Will Bring Progress in Uttar Pradesh? No.

Did Akhilesh Yadav Say Yogi Government Will Bring Progress in Uttar Pradesh? No.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

First, we used relevant keywords to check whether Chadha had any such comments, but we found no credible reports regarding the same.

We then carefully observed the screenshot for clues and saw that the claim carried a logo which resembled an upside-down version of ABP News' logo.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The logo resembles an upside-down ABP News logo.</p></div>

The logo resembles an upside-down ABP News logo.

(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)

Next, we saw that the bulletin's date and time stamp read '18 Jan—10:11'.

We looked for videos uploaded to ABP News' verified YouTube channel on 18 January, closely observing bulletins which covered the upcoming Punjab elections.

Here, we found a video that discussed whether Bhagwant Mann would be AAP's next chief ministerial candidate in Punjab. About 1:36 seconds into the video, the frame used in the claim can be seen.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The timestamp and the ticker text at the bottom match the claim.</p></div>

The timestamp and the ticker text at the bottom match the claim.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

Here, we saw that the text at the bottom of the screen read "Raghav Chadha, Politician, Co-incharge Punjab, AAP" and did not carry any statement, as claimed.

Here's a slider to show how the image was manipulated.

Clearly, a morphed image of an ABP News bulletin showing AAP leader Raghav Chadha is being shared on social media, to include a fabricated statement.

Also Read

Morphed Pic of Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann Shared Ahead of Punjab Polls

Morphed Pic of Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann Shared Ahead of Punjab Polls

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT