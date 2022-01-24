Morphed ABP News Bulletin Shared With False Claim on AAP’s Raghav Chadha
The original bulletin shows AAP leader Raghav Chadha's name and party at the bottom, not comments.
A screenshot of a news bulletin, showing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha speaking at a press conference in Punjab is being shared online.
The screenshot shows a bulletin, where Chadha purportedly passed a comment on AAP's Punjab chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, saying, "Like iron cuts iron, in the same way, a drunkard will fight against alcohol/drugs."
The claim comes ahead of the upcoming Punjab polls and comes against the backdrop of Mann having publicly dealt with drinking issues.
But we found that the screenshot was morphed. The edited screenshot shared in the claim contains an inverted ABP News logo. Additionally, in the original bulletin that aired on 18 January and discusses Mann, the text simply reads Chadha's name, designation and party affiliation.
CLAIM
The screenshot is being shared across social media platforms, to claim that AAP leader Raghav Chadha said that a person with drinking issues is the one who will fight against Punjab's drugs and alcohol problems.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
First, we used relevant keywords to check whether Chadha had any such comments, but we found no credible reports regarding the same.
We then carefully observed the screenshot for clues and saw that the claim carried a logo which resembled an upside-down version of ABP News' logo.
Next, we saw that the bulletin's date and time stamp read '18 Jan—10:11'.
We looked for videos uploaded to ABP News' verified YouTube channel on 18 January, closely observing bulletins which covered the upcoming Punjab elections.
Here, we found a video that discussed whether Bhagwant Mann would be AAP's next chief ministerial candidate in Punjab. About 1:36 seconds into the video, the frame used in the claim can be seen.
Here, we saw that the text at the bottom of the screen read "Raghav Chadha, Politician, Co-incharge Punjab, AAP" and did not carry any statement, as claimed.
Here's a slider to show how the image was manipulated.
Clearly, a morphed image of an ABP News bulletin showing AAP leader Raghav Chadha is being shared on social media, to include a fabricated statement.
