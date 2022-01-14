Punjab Polls: No, Raghav Chadha Was Not Beaten up by AAP Supporters
The incident took place at the Punjab Press Club in Jalandhar where AAP supporters had fought with each other.
A video of a crowd pushing and beating each other is being shared on social media to claim that Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) co-incharge Raghav Chadha was beaten up by the party supporters as he was 'illegally distributing tickets for money' for the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
However, we found that the video at the Punjab Press Club in Jalandhar showed supporters of two party ticket contenders, who were involved inthe brawl. According to reports, Chadha was not beaten up by the crowd. He had left after a press conference from the back door and sat in his vehicle and left the venue.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "पंजाब मे करोडों रूपए लेकर टिकट ब्लैक कर रहा था आप नेता राघव चड्डा आप कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर पीटा। AAP राघव चड्डा की धुलाई खुद आपीयो ने ही कर दी राघव चढ़ा चोर हे के नारे भी लगे टिकट बेचते रंगे हाथ पकड़े गए राघव चड्ढा फिर जमकर लातों से हुई धुनाई...!!"
(Translation: In Punjab, AAP leader Raghav Chadha was beaten up by AAP workers for distributing tickets illegally. AAP supporters also raised slogans against him saying "Raghav Chadha is a thief".)
WHAT WE FOUND
We looked for news reports about the incident of AAP supporters clashing and manhandling Chadha using relevant keywords.
We came across a news report on the website of The Print published on 7 January that read that two groups of AAP supporters came to blows outside the Punjab Press Club, Jalandhar on Friday, 7 January over distribution of tickets for the upcoming polls.
The incident happened when Chadha was slated to address a press conference to induct former Congress councillor Dinesh Dhall into the party.
One report in The Indian Express published on 8 January said that the volunteers of two ticket aspirants Dr Shiv Dyal Mali from Jalandhar West assembly segment and Dr Sanjeev Sharma from Jalandhar Central segment expressed their resentment for ignoring them and giving tickets to someone else.
The report mentioned that the supporters of these contenders scuffled with the supporters of Chadha and Dhall.
The ruckus continued for about 45-50 minutes and Chadha left the place from the back door after the press conference, it added.
Regarding allegations of ticket distribution, a day later, the AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge had dismissed the allegations calling them “absurd".
We also looked for the video of the incident and found it on the Youtube channel of various dailes, including Hindustan Times, The Tribune as well as on ABP News.
We also found the video of Chadha leaving the venue and sitting in the car in a video uploaded on the Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress TV on 7 January.
Clearly, a video of fighting between AAP supporters is being shared on social media with a misleading claim that Chadha was beaten up by AAP workers.
