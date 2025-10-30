AI-Manipulated Clip Viral as Amit Shah Terming Indian Army as ‘Army of Hindutva'

“I have been listening to the nonsense of the Congress and the AAP on social media in which they repeatedly say that the Indian Army is being saffronised and our Army is now becoming a Party Army. I am saying this in front of the whole world with my 56-inch chest that the Indian Army is an Army of Hindutva.
This is the Army of the RSS, not the Army of a Muslim, not the Army of a Dalit, not the Army of a Christian. Whoever has a problem with this Army, they should leave Pakistan. We consider our Army to be the Army of the Hindu Rajya that..."
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if Shah had made such remarks about the army, but did not find anything to prove the credibility of the claim.
We, then, noticed irregularities in the lip movement and the words being said in the clip by Shah. This is a major sign prevalent in visuals created using AI.
Team WebQoof ran the clip of AI-detection tool, Deepfake-O-Meter and found that the clip was created with the help of AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter)
We, then, divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a post by ANI which featured a similar frame as the viral video. It noted, "Mahagathbandhan faced turmoil in ticket distribution, does not have leader or policy: Amit Shah in Munger" (sic.)
Team WebQoof ran another relevant keyword search and found the full video of the speech on Shah's official YouTube channel.
The Home Minister conducted a public meeting in Munger, Bihar, where he campaigned for the upcoming Bihar elections on 25 October.
He did not speak about the Indian army or Hindutva, as claimed.
PIB fact-check: In our research, we also found the Press Information Bureau's post debunking the viral claim on their official X page.
It noted, "This AI-generated fake video is being circulated to mislead people." (sic.)
Conclusion: The viral video is manipulated using AI to falsely claim that HM Shah made such statements about the Indian forces.
