No, Pro-Pakistan Slogans Weren't Raised in Owaisi’s Presence in Rajasthan

A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi's visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan is being shared on social media, where the leader is thronged by people, who can be heard raising slogans.

The video is being shared to claim that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised near a mosque in Owaisi's presence.

However, on carefully observing the video, we found that pro-Pakistan slogans were not raised at the rally. In two different videos of the gathering, we found that a man chanted "Owaisi sahab zindabad," to which other people responded saying "zindabad zindabad".