Fact-Check: No, This Image Doesn’t Show the Actual C-Voter Opinion Polls

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a post is making the rounds on social media claiming that, according to the latest C-Voter Survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win.
The post claims that, according to the survey, the BJP would win 130-150 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to get 70-80 seats.
How did we find out the truth?: On running a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens, we couldn't find any credible sources that have posted the same report.
We found an article by The Times of India, published on 7 April, which discusses the C-Voter opinion polls in West Bengal.
According to the report, West Bengal sees a close fight with TMC at 40 percent and BJP at 40 percent.
Conclusion: The post, which has been making the rounds on social media claiming that the BJP is likely to win according to the latest C-Voter Survey, has been debunked.