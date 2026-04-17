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Fact-Check: No, This Image Doesn’t Show the Actual C-Voter Opinion Polls

According to the C-Survey opinion polls, TMC is expected to lead in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

Anika Kodanat
Published
WebQoof
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Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a post is making the rounds on social media claiming that, according to the latest C-Voter Survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win.

  • The post claims that, according to the survey, the BJP would win 130-150 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to get 70-80 seats.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video does not show the actual results of the C-Voter survey.

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How did we find out the truth?: On running a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens, we couldn't find any credible sources that have posted the same report.

  • We found an article by The Times of India, published on 7 April, which discusses the C-Voter opinion polls in West Bengal.

  • According to the report, West Bengal sees a close fight with TMC at 40 percent and BJP at 40 percent.

Conclusion: The post, which has been making the rounds on social media claiming that the BJP is likely to win according to the latest C-Voter Survey, has been debunked.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  West Bengal   Assembly Election   Webqoof 

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