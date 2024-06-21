No, Pope Francis Did Not Only Meet PM Modi During G7 Summit in Italy

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis meeting each other is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from the G7 summit held in Italy.
What have users said?: Those sharing the post have uploaded it with a caption that said, "The media doesn't show this outreach. Only ModiJi was invited by Pope out of all state heads attending meeting G7 meet at Italy. This is the power of India today. No credit is given to ModiJi by Indian Seculars...(sic)"
Are these claims true?: Firstly, the video shows the Pope meeting PM Modi in Vatican City in 2021 and not the G7 summit.
Secondly, it is true that both of them met during the G7 summit as well, Pope Francis was seen conducting meetings with other world leaders.
What about the video?: Team WebQoof performed a keyword search using the words "PM Modi Pope" and found the same visuals published on PM Modi's official YouTube channel.
The video, titled "PM Modi meets Pope Francis in Vatican City," was uploaded on 30 October 2021.
News report: PM Modi had an interaction with Pope Francis at the Vatican City on 30 October 2021. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.
The meeting came during PM Modi's visit to Rome for the G20 summit.
PM Modi met Pope during G7 summit: The Prime Minister had shared visuals from his meeting with the Pope on his official X handle.
The images were posted on 14 June and its caption said, "Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India."
Pope Francis meeting world leaders: As per reports, the Pope became the first pontiff to address a G7 summit.
During his visit, Pope Francis met with several other world leaders like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old and is being shared with a misleading context.
