Fact-Check: Does This Video Show PM Modi Receiving Huge Welcome in Italy? No!

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi entering into a huge hall as the audience could be heard chanting his name is going viral on the internet as recent visuals from Italy.
What do viral posts say?: Those sharing the clip have said, "This is how Modiji was welcomed in Pappu's grandmother's country Italy yesterday.. Gandhi dynsty bootlicker chamchas should not watch it because they will not be able to digest it (sic). The caption tried to take a dig at Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.
What is the truth?: The video actually shows PM Modi receiving a grand reception in Australia's Sydney when he attended a community programme in May 2023.
Hints in the viral video: A closer look at the clip showed the Indian national flag as well as the Australian being displayed on a big screen.
PM Modi was seen being welcomed by his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.
These details indicated towards the possibility of the video being recorded in Australia.
PM Modi's visit to Australia: We checked PM Modi's official YouTube channel to find visuals from his Australia visit.
This directed us to a video published on 23 May 2023 and it was titled, "PM Modi attends Mega community programme in Sydney, Australia."
We noticed that the visuals of PM Modi being welcomed by his Australian counterpart matched the keyframes of the viral video.
A comparison between both videos clearly shows several similarities.
(Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
More comparisons: Team WebQoof came across another video which showed visuals of PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese arriving at the Qudos Bank Stadium in Sydney.
On comparing keyframes of the viral video to the visuals available in the YouTube clip, we would conclude that both of them were from the same incident.
We found several similarities when we compared both clips.
(Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
PM Modi in Italy: The Indian Prime Minister recently visited Italy to participate in the G7 summit that was held in Italy. PM Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and other world leaders during the visit.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is from May 2023 and shows PM Modi being welcomed in a stadium in Australia.
