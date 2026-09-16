No, This Video Doesn’t Show Police Action Against Protesters in Delhi Amid BRICS

A video of a cop pulling a woman sitting on the road by her hair while other people are also being held down and dragged is being shared on social media.
The claim: The clip is being shared to claim that it shows the Delhi Police dragging protesters away, during the recently concluded 2026 BRICS Summit.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video shows visuals from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, where paramedical students were protesting over their shift timings and stipends.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an Instagram post shared by Deccan Herald.
Posted on 13 September 2026, the post noted that paramedical students staged a protest over unpaid stipends in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, during which a male police officer dragged a female student by her hair.
A longer version of the same video was also shared by Telugu news organisation Sakshi TV, which mentioned the same details.
A report by The Times of India specified that the incident took place at Garuda Circle in Alipiri, where students had gathered to protest mandatory shift durations and unpaid stipends.
It added that Tirupati's Additional Superintendent of Police had clarified that the woman protester was only pulled by her hand and not her hair, noting that the police had released a video of the agitator confirmed the same.
We looked for the video on Tirupati Police's X account, where we found the a video of the same.
Speaking in Telugu, the woman identified herself as Sunitha, a district committee member with the Students' Federation of India (SFI), stating that she was present at the protest when the altercation between police and protesters broke out.
"During the altercation, as a female constable was taking me away, while she was grabbing and pulling my hand, my hair also got caught on it. So, this is what actually happened. However, on social media, they are specifically portraying it as if my hair was being pulled. That is untrue. It only appeared like my hair was being pulled while she was pulling my hand. There is absolutely no truth to this [the social media claim]," Sunitha said.
Conclusion: A video from Andhra Pradesh is being shared to falsely claim that it shows police action against protesters in Delhi, when the 2026 BRICS Summit was held.
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