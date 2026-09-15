Goon Swatantra Bhardwaj Granted Interim Bail In Jantar Mantar Assault Case

Swatantra Bhardwaj, identified as a right-wing influencer, was granted a three-week interim bail by a Delhi court in connection with the alleged assault of the father of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar in July. The court’s order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler. Bhardwaj had been arrested by Delhi Police in September after a video surfaced in which he admitted to the assault.