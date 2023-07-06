Pune: Hindutva Mob Assaults Principal Over Reciting 'Christian Prayer' in School

The principal of a Pune based school was assaulted allegedly by members of Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal on Tuesday, 4 July, over claims that the students of the school were asked to recite 'Christian prayer'.
Details: A video went viral on Wednesday, 5 July, showing that Alexander Reid, the Principal of DY Patil English High School, Ambi, Pune, brutally beaten up by a mob screaming "Har Har Mahadev".
Talegaon MIDC police inspector Ranjit Sawant, however told The Quint, "It is just a common prayer which has the word "God" in it. It is doesn't mean Christian god. It is even mentioned in the school diary carried by the students."
Sawant further added that, "the prayer in question is not even recited everyday."
In a compliant to the police, some parents have also alleged that the school has installed a CCTV camera in the girls' washroom, reported news agency PTI.
"The camera is not inside any cubicle of the washroom. It has been installed in the common area of the washroom, near the wash basin," Sawant told The Quint.
"We are investigating the whole matter," Sawant said, adding that no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter.
"We just have a complaint submitted by the parents about the principal. We have received no complaint from the school or the principal against the people who assaulted him," he added.
The principal has been sent on leave by the school administration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)