PM Modi Expressed His Support for Pathaan? No, the Video Is Old and Clipped

A video from a speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being widely shared on the internet with a claim that he expressed his support for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan.

What about the video?: In the 10-second-long video, PM can be heard saying in Hindi, "I am the child of Pathan. I speak the truth and perform the truth."

The context: It is being shared in the backdrop of massive criticism that the film's first song, Besharam Rang, has drawn. This clip of PM Modi is being shared in response to the people calling for a boycott of the film.