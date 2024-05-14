ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Visuals of PM Modi Accepting Upside-Down Tagore Art Are Clipped, Misleading

A longer version of the video on PM Modi's YouTube channel shows people turning Tagore's portrait right side up.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepting upside-down artwork depicting Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore are being widely shared on social media.

The claim: The visuals are being shared to take a dig at PM Modi, who was campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

Who shared it?: All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of the incident. The party's MP Sagarika Ghose, too, shared a photo of the prime minister holding the artwork upside down.

A longer version of the video on PM Modi's YouTube channel shows people turning Tagore's portrait right side up.

TMC's handle and leaders shared these visuals.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the visuals are misleading as the video is cropped.

  • In the full video, people around PM Modi realise the error and rectify it promptly. The screenshot takes the incident out of context.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We went to PM Modi's verified YouTube channel to look for visuals of his recent rallies in West Bengal.

  • This led us to a video of his campaign speech in West Bengal's Barrackpore, streamed live on 13 May.

  • At the 2:45-minute mark in this video, the prime minister can be seen standing up to receive the artwork.

  • When he is first handed Tagore's portrait, it is upside-down, as claimed.

  • However, other people sharing the stage with PM Modi quickly rectify the error, and turn the portrait the right side up.

PM Modi Receiving Tagore Artwork in West Bengal by Quint Digital Media Limited

Conclusion: A clipped video and an out-of-context screenshot of PM Modi holding art depicting Rabindranath Tagore upside-down is being shared on social media to take a dig at the leader.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×