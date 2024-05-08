Old News Clipping Carrying JP Nadda’s Remarks Falsely Linked to Lok Sabha Polls

A newspaper clipping carrying an article about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda is being shared as a recent one amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.
What's the claim?: The clipping has been shared with a caption that said, "A terrorist has arrived during the elections... but how does Nadda know that 300 terrorists are going to enter the country?."
What's the problem with the claim?: The article seen in the clipping actually dates back to October 2020 and has no connection to the ongoing general elections.
How did we find that out?: We searched the headline on Google and came across the article published in Dainik Bhaskar.
It mentioned that Nadda was addressing people in Bihar at the Buxar Fort ground, where he said that around 300 terrorists are trying to enter the country.
The report mentioned that Nadda took border security as the basis and appealed for the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections.
Older version of newspaper clipping: A Google Lens search directed us to an older version of the clipping shared on a Facebook handle named 'With RG'.
It was published on 25 October 2020 with a caption that said, "What is this logic of asking for votes? If BJP does not win in Bihar, will 300 terrorists be allowed to enter? The information is so accurate, as if they are coming with a visa."
Other sources: Using keywords such as "Nadda bihar buxar speech 2020", we found a longer version of Nadda's speech available on the official YouTube channel of 'Bihar Tak'.
It was published on 20 October 2020 and was titled, "Bihar Elections 2020: JP Nadda's election rally in Buxar. LIVE."
At around the 9:20 timestamp, Nadda could be heard making the same remarks about terrorists trying to enter the country as seen in the viral video.
Conclusion: This newspaper clipping is old and is being falsely linked to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
