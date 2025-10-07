Fact-Check: Old, Edited Clip Viral as Children Accusing PM Modi of 'Vote Chori'

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with children has gone viral on social media.
In the clip, PM Modi asked the children if they recognised him, and they replied that they had seen him on television. When he asked what they had seen, one boy responded, “Vote chori”.
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search and found the same video on PM Modi's YouTube page from predating the ongoing controversy about voter theft raised by the opposition around August.
The video noted, "PM Modi visited an exhibition during the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, where he received a warm hug from a kid, showcasing a heart-touching moment. He also interacted with the children while also seeing them involve themselves in painting." (sic.)
We went through the entire video and did NOT find any child accusing PM Modi about 'vote chori.'
Conclusion: The video is old and edited to falsely claim that the viral clip shows children accusing the prime minister of voter theft.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)