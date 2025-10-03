Bihar Special Intensive Revision: Higher Deletion in Districts with More Muslims

After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar, the final list of voters has been released on 30 September. According to it, there are a total of 7.42 crore voters in the state. As of 24 June 2025, there were 7.89 lakh voters in Bihar. The Special Intensive Revision process began on 25 June. 47.77 lakh voters have been deleted in the process, which was conducted in two phases over a period of three months.

In percentage terms, the deleted names account for 6.05% of the total number of voters.

So far, the Election Commission hasn't released district-wise data for deletions. The Quint has sourced district-level data from the administration in different districts.

We found that the highest deletion rate was in Gopalganj district. Here, 12% of people’s names were removed from the old voter list. The lowest was in Arwal district, where 3.38% names were deleted. Now, let us analyse the number of voters in all 38 districts of Bihar before and after the SIR process, and see whether names were deleted more in any specific region.