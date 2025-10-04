Is PM's Cash Handout for Women in Pre-Poll Bihar an 'Open Bribe'?

The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (RoPA) provides for what constitutes as corrupt practices and other offences in the conduct of state and national elections. So the Is the act of handing out a one-time payment a corrupt practice under RoPA?

In the 2013 case of S Subramaniam Balaji and State of Tamil Nadu, the issue was raised before the Supreme Court to examine whether freebies like TV, mangalsutras, etc—as promised in election manifestos and funded by public money, particularly by parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)—amounted to bribery and exerted undue influence on voters under RoPA?

In response, the Supreme Court held that the distribution of freebies promised in election manifestos does not amount to a corrupt practice under Section 123 of the Act, as the provision applies only to the conduct of individual candidates and their agents, not to political parties.

However, the top court did condemn the culture of doling out freebies to voters—and asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to frame guidelines to regulate election manifestos.