How Cattle-Related Suspicion is Driving Mob Justice and Violence in Assam

This is not the first cattle-related mob attack in Assam in recent weeks. In May, two Muslim men from Morigaon were allegedly lynched in Sonitpur district over suspicion of cattle theft, while another person was injured. Police reportedly registered separate cases: one relating to the alleged theft and another concerning the mob lynching. That distinction is important. Even where an allegation of theft exists, the law does not permit a crowd to investigate, try, convict and punish a person on the spot.

This is where the constitutional issue begins.

Assam has a cattle preservation law. The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 regulates slaughter, transport and sale of cattle and beef. The State is legally entitled to enforce that law through police, authorised officers, investigation, prosecution and trial. But no cattle law, however strict, authorises private citizens to become an armed enforcement squad.