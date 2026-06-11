No, PM Modi Didn’t Ask Women To Sell Gold and Deposit Their Money in Banks

A graphic, showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to "mothers and sisters" to sell their gold and deposit that money in banks is being widely shared on social media.

The claim: The image, which bears the logo of Hindi news organisation Navbharat Times, is being shared with text which reads, "This is not the time to buy gold but this is the time for sacrifice by mothers and sisters. There is an appeal to mothers and sisters to sell gold and deposit all the money in their bank. Narendra Modi Prime Minister."