ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Pills Being Found Inside a Cake Revived With False Claims

We had debunked the same video in 2021, when it was shared with a similar communal claim.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a person breaking apart a packaged cake and finding two pills inside it is being widely shared on the internet as a recent incident.

What have users said?: People have shared the clip with a caption in Hindi which loosely translated to, "Death is all around you. A new cake created by heretic Jihadis has hit the market. Lupo company's cake has a tablet inside it which paralyses children, please send this video to your friends, sold only in Hindu region. Take care of your child and yourself."

We had debunked the same video in 2021, when it was shared with a similar communal claim.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

We received multiple queries about the viral video on our WhatsApp tipline as well. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: The claim is false. The video has been available online since 2019 and showed a product named 'Luppo' by a Turkish company called Solen. The same claim was debunked in 2019.

Also Read

WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around UNSC, Jawaharlal Nehru, Oscars & More

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visuals uploaded on a YouTube channel named 'BasNews'.

  • The video was published on 29 October 2019 and its caption said, "The Ministry of Health explains the video of a Turkish cake."

  • We found other older versions of the video that dated back to 2019. You can view them here and here.

About the product manufacturer: We searched on Google and found that the product named 'Luppo' comes under the Solen brand, which is a company based in Solen.

  • As per the website, the company falls within the scope of Global Food Safety management and its certified at AA+.

We had debunked the same video in 2021, when it was shared with a similar communal claim.

The text under the 'Quality and Food Safety Policy'.

(Source: Solen/Screenshot)

Hints in the viral video: Further, we noticed a package named 'Aspilic' in the background of the viral video. On searching for it on Google, we found that it is also a Turkish-based company that sells meat products.

We had debunked the same video in 2021, when it was shared with a similar communal claim.

The company is also based in Turkey.

(Source: Aspilic/Screenshot)

What did the company say?: A Turkish fact-checking website, Teyit, had contacted Solen in 2019 regarding the viral claim. The company shared multiple laboratory reports with Teyit that showed the product's manufacturing process passing the audit.

  • It further said that several deformations on the top layer of the product could be seen, which indicated the possibility of a person manually inserting the tablets.

We had debunked the same video in 2021, when it was shared with a similar communal claim.

One can see the deformations on the top layer.

(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

A repeated claim: Team WebQoof had debunked a similar claim in 2021, when it was shared on social media platforms with users linking it to India and with a false communal colour. You can read our full report here.

We had debunked the same video in 2021, when it was shared with a similar communal claim.

The fact-check was published on 16 November 2021.

(Source: The Quint)

Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old and is being shared with a false claim.

Also Read

No, This Video Does Not Show a Pakistani TV Show Making Fun of Rahul Gandhi

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Turkey   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×