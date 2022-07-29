ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: Neither Is This Road ‘Portable,’ nor Is It in India

The image is from Thailand and not India.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A photo of a damaged road is being shared on social media with a claim that it this is a "portable road" seen in India. The claim also states that Israel helped India in bringing the concept of 'portable roads' in the country.

However, this picture is from Thailand's Chanuman District and dates back to 2019.

CLAIM

The photo is being shared with a claim that this is a 'portable road' in India, and that it was introduced in the country with Israel's help.

An archived version of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Similar claims can be seen here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We conducted a reverse image search on the picture and found an article by a Thai daily newspaper, Khaosod, posted on 31 August 2019.

The report mentioned that a Facebook user posted a series of pictures about this road situated at Thailand's Chanuman District at the Amnat Charoen Province.

It also stated that the the road has been damaged because of the heavy rainfall.

The image is from 2019.

(Source: Khaosod/Screenshot)

We found another report from a Thai news portal, Thai PBS NEWS, from 1 September 2019, which carried the same image.

Clearly, an old image from Thailand was falsely claimed to be from India.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
