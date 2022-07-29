Fact-Check: Neither Is This Road ‘Portable,’ nor Is It in India
The image is from Thailand and not India.
A photo of a damaged road is being shared on social media with a claim that it this is a "portable road" seen in India. The claim also states that Israel helped India in bringing the concept of 'portable roads' in the country.
However, this picture is from Thailand's Chanuman District and dates back to 2019.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared with a claim that this is a 'portable road' in India, and that it was introduced in the country with Israel's help.
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search on the picture and found an article by a Thai daily newspaper, Khaosod, posted on 31 August 2019.
The report mentioned that a Facebook user posted a series of pictures about this road situated at Thailand's Chanuman District at the Amnat Charoen Province.
It also stated that the the road has been damaged because of the heavy rainfall.
We found another report from a Thai news portal, Thai PBS NEWS, from 1 September 2019, which carried the same image.
Clearly, an old image from Thailand was falsely claimed to be from India.
