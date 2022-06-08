India Sets Guinness World Record for Building Longest Road Stretch

The National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday, 8 June, said that it has set the Guinness World Record for constructing the longest piece of bituminous concrete lane in a record time. The work on 75 kilometre stretch in Maharashtra between Amravati and Akola was completed within a span of 105 hours and 33 minutes .

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the project was completed by 720 workers, including a group of independent consultants.