'Thailand Gonna be Highland Now': Netizens React as Country Legalises Cannabis

Thailand legalized cannabis cultivation and possession on Thursday.

Thailand legalised marijuana cultivation and possession on Thursday, a dream come true for a whole group of pot smokers.

Thais can now grow cannabis plants at home and sell the harvest after the country removed marijuana from its list of prohibited substances.

The country is the first in South-East Asia to take such a step.

Recreational use is still prohibited, despite the fact that supporters claim the changes effectively decriminalize marijuana. The administration hopes that the development of a local cannabis trade will benefit agriculture and tourism. To encourage people to pick up cannabis, the government is giving away one million seeds.

Netizens are having a great time reacting to this development.

Check out some of the reactions:

