ECDC Warns Europe About Future Spike in COVID Deaths and Hospitalisations
The health organisation of the EU said that the current vaccination rates are not high enough to reverse the trends.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned that COVID induced deaths and hospitalisations will continue to spike in Europe in the next few weeks.
It also said that the current vaccination rates are not high enough to reverse the trends it is observing.
Andrea Ammon, the director of ECDC, said that despite lockdowns, vaccines, and restrictions on social interaction, cases are continuing to rise.
"In the coming weeks, there will be increasing parameters of cases, deaths, hospitalisation and ICU admissions," Bloomberg reported as she addressed a meeting of health ministers of the European Union in Brussels.
"The omicron variant makes the whole situation even more worrying."
The ECDC stated that at least 274 cases had been recorded in 19 European countries.
The non-EU total currently stood at 863.
Tightening of Restrictions
Germany recorded the highest number of deaths (527) from COVID since February on Wednesday, 8 December.
In Poland, from 15 December, not more than 30 percent of people will be allowed in restaurants, hotels, cinemas, theatres, and other venues. Before this announcement, 50 percent capacity was allowed.
The country has also shifted to online schooling.
Austria ended its nationwide lockdown this weekend, but only for fully-vaccinated people.
In Britain, Health Minister Sajid Javid confirmed to the Parliament, community transmission had begun in England.
France announced new measures to curb the spread of COVID, ordering the shutdown of nightclubs for four weeks and the mandatory use of face masks in schools.
Norway has advised people to work from home and has limited gatherings at private homes to 10 people only.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
