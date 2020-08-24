Photo of Aamir Khan With LeT Terrorists? No, It’s a False Claim!

On performing a reverse image search, we found the photo in a December 2016 article by Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune. The article spoke about Khan’s reaction to Jamshed’s death in a plane crash in December of that year. The article also said that Khan had met Jamshed when he went for Hajj with his mother, but did not mention the year.

The viral claims on social media clearly got Jamshed’s name wrong, instead identifying him as Junaid Samshed, as well as misidentifying him as a terrorist. Jamshed was actually a well-known Pakistani figure, a singer and fashion designer-turned-Islamic preacher who began his music career in 1983 and is famous for music albums such as ‘Us Rah Par’. However, he later left his music career behind and started focussing on religious activities.

We also found a video where Jamshed is speaking of his meeting with Aamir Khan at Hajj.